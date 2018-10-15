On 10/13/2016CADIVIwasawarded'Enterprise2016HCM CityTypical'in HallHCMCParty Committee,besideson this occasion, Mr. NguyenLoc- CEOCADIVIalsobeawardedaward'EntrepreneurtypicalHCMC2016'.



10/13/2016 morning at City Hall, Business Association Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to commemorate Vietnam Entrepreneur Day XII th (13/10/2004 - 13/10/2016) and Sun 100 enterprise honor and Entrepreneurship City 100 2016. This is typical title by City people's Committee awarded to honor entrepreneurs, enterprise policy complying with state law, has made outstanding achievements in production and business, to constantly improve the quality of activities and direct management, organization and operation of production and business to enterprise development, sustainable growth and contribute protect the environment, high efficiency, build harmonious relations, stability and progress in the enterprise, to participate good social activities charity, actively contributing in the construction, development city, contributed actively in the construction, protection and development of the country.

Spent 11 years, this year is the 12th year the organization honors selected and entrepreneurs, enterprises City. HCM typically has thousands of entrepreneurs - City businesses. HCM .Trai typical glorified through hard times due to the impact of the global economic crisis, so far, most of them have maintained and developed very well. Following the success, the City Business Association. HCM collaboration with the departments of the City, with the active support together with the response of the majority of business - enterprise, through the appraisal process very closely and approved the results today results 100 enterprises and 100 entrepreneurs were honored.

After review,the councilvotedawarddecision was'typicalenterpriseHCM City2016'forcollectiveJSCVietnamPower Cable(CADIVI)andvotedNguyenLoc- CEOCADIVIWinner of 'typicalHCMCEntrepreneur2016'.

