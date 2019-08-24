Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI COMPANY JOIN THE CEREMONY TO GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP "CONTINUE TO SCHOOL" FOR 150 STUDENTS IN QUANG NAM - DA NANG 2019 (25/08/2019)

August 24, 2019 in Ho Chi Minh City Hoi An, Quang Nam province, Tuoi Tre newspaper cooperated with Quang Nam Provincial Youth Union, Department of Education and Training of Quang Nam - Da Nang, Club 'Strengthen to go to school' to hold a ceremony to commend and award scholarships. School 'for 150 disadvantaged new students of Quang Nam - Da Nang in 2019. This is also the first point to launch the' Relay to school 'scholarship program in 2019 under the program' For tomorrow's release. ' development 'of Tuoi Tre newspaper.

In 2019, the Club 'Relayed to QN-DN school' to finance scholarships of more than 1.5 billion VND (in which Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of CADIVI Company supported 100 million VND). Each scholarship is worth 10 million dong and special rate is 15 million dong in cash.

Representing the Relay Club to Quang Nam Danang school

In Quang Nam, Tuoi Tre newspaper awarded 150 scholarships to new students in Quang Nam and Da Nang. In which Quang Nam is 120 and Da Nang is 30. There are 15 extremely difficult children who are considered for special scholarships worth 15 million VND and 135 children receive scholarships worth 10 million VND with new school year gifts. Scholarships are awarded by ATM cards to meet non-cash days, helping you access and use social utility services.

Mr. Pham Phu Tam - Former Editor-in-Chief of the Law Newspaper, Chairman of the Relay Club to the school to thank the sponsors of scholarships for the QNNĐT 2019

Mr. Le Tran Vinh - Factory Director of CADIVI-MT representing CADIVI Company awarded scholarships at the event