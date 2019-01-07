Log in
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP (CAV)
Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI COMPANY ORGANIZED SUCCESSFUL CLIENT CONFERENCE PHU QUOC AREA IN JANUARY 01, 2019 (08/01/2019)

01/07/2019 | 11:24pm EST
On 5 January 2019, CADIVI Company successfully organized the Phu Quoc Regional Customer Conference in 01/2019 with the participation of more than 200 guests. This is an opportunity for CADIVI to express its gratitude to dealers, electric stores, M&E contractors, shops, electricians, .... in Phu Quoc, Kien Giang.

At the beginning of the conference, Mr. Nguyen Duc Tuong - General Director of Duc Tuong Group JSC sent his sincere thanks to the specialized member of the Board of Directors, General Director of CADIVI Company and greetings, thanks to customers, You M&E contractor attended the conference. After brief introduction over 20 years of establishment and development of the Company, as well as the development orientation of the Company in the coming time, General Director of Duc Tuong Co., Ltd. has advised customers to guide and advise people. consumer use of quality cable products of CADIVI, committed to accompany CADIVI in distributing products in the coming years.

Next, Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of CADIVI introduced CADIVI Company, the formation and development of electric wire and cable industry for over 40 years, affirmed with the business philosophy of 'Product quality. is the foundation for CADIVI's existence and development ', committed to providing the best quality electric cable products with the most reasonable price. If statistics of more than 80% of fires are caused by short-circuiting, causing loss of property and human life, is the first unit to issue Conformity products, with voltage level of 0.6 / 1kV with a 'CR' mark complies with State regulations, adopting advanced standards such as Australian standards, Japanese standards ... is issued with a Conformity Certificate and circulated throughout the country.


The conference was intimate and cozy with the entertainment and the lottery program with lucky prizes.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 04:23:15 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Tho Ba Le Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
