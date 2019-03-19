Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI Company funded construction of the road of Binh Tien Hamlet in Giong Trom (Ben Tre) (20/03/2019)

Delegates cut the ribbon of Binh Tien I highway

Binh Tien I Road is 1,141m long, 3m wide, 14cm high, reaching the new rural standard, with a total cost of 900 million dong (including CADIVI company) and the people of Binh Tien I hamlet contribute and labor day.

Binh Tien I road is completed and put into use, replacing the old narrow road, creating conditions for people to travel and transport goods easily, thereby contributing to the implementation of the national target program on rural construction. new, promoting socio-economic development, improving people's lives.

On this occasion, the provincial People's Committee awarded a certificate of merit to CADIVI company for actively supporting material construction of rural transport in Binh Hoa commune.