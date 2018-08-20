Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI HOLDS CUSTOMER CONFERENCE IN CENTRAL REGION MARKING THE EVENT OF SUCESSFUL SALES REVENUE OF THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2018 (20/08/2018)

On 18/08/2018, CADIVI successfully held the Customer Conference in the Central region on the occasion of the first half of 2018 with the participation of nearly 100 guests.

This is an opportunity for CADIVI to mark the success of its production and business activities in the first 6 months of 2018, with significant contribution from agents, electric shops, M & E contractors,

electricians, ...

in the Central - Central Highlands.

Le Tran Vinh, Director of CADIVI Center in Central Vietnam, said about the business results of the first six months of 2018 in the central region and plans for market development in the Central and West region. The value of CADIVI in the near future. With estimated growth to double in the next year, CADIVI will continue to have more support policies for customers, agents in the Central region.

Following this, Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of CADIVI expressed his deep thanks for the great contribution of agents and the enthusiastic support of customers in the Central and Central Highlands simultaneously. Commitment will always strengthen the support agents to continue to bring together brand, CADIVI products increasingly sustainable development in this market in the coming time.

The conference has been intimate, cozy with the entertainment and lottery program with lucky lucky draw.

Some images of the conference: