Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  VIETNAM STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vietnam Electric Cable Corp    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP (CAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI HOLDS CUSTOMER CONFERENCE IN CENTRAL REGION MARKING THE EVENT OF SUCESSFUL SALES REVENUE OF THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2018 (20/08/2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:51am CEST
On 18/08/2018, CADIVI successfully held the Customer Conference in the Central region on the occasion of the first half of 2018 with the participation of nearly 100 guests.This is an opportunity for CADIVI to mark the success of its production and business activities in the first 6 months of 2018, with significant contribution from agents, electric shops, M & E contractors,electricians, ...in the Central - Central Highlands.

Le Tran Vinh, Director of CADIVI Center in Central Vietnam, said about the business results of the first six months of 2018 in the central region and plans for market development in the Central and West region. The value of CADIVI in the near future. With estimated growth to double in the next year, CADIVI will continue to have more support policies for customers, agents in the Central region.

Following this, Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of CADIVI expressed his deep thanks for the great contribution of agents and the enthusiastic support of customers in the Central and Central Highlands simultaneously. Commitment will always strengthen the support agents to continue to bring together brand, CADIVI products increasingly sustainable development in this market in the coming time.

The conference has been intimate, cozy with the entertainment and lottery program with lucky lucky draw.

Some images of the conference:

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 07:50:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE COR
09:51aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi holds customer conference in central region mark..
PU
08/15VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI successfully held the first meeting of manufactu..
PU
08/06VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi opened tay nguyen branch and hosted customer con..
PU
07/16VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Intellectual Property Association awarded the title of ..
PU
07/12VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI begins the Project to increase power of the manu..
PU
06/28DRAGON CAPITAL : becomes large shareholder of GELEX
AQ
06/27TRAPHACO JSC : and Cadivi fined for tax arrears
AQ
06/06VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI for the third time in a row is in the top "50 mo..
PU
04/14VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI received the Certificate of Merit from the Peopl..
PU
02/08VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi organization "customer customer service center c..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Tho Ba Le Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP0
PRYSMIAN-21.14%6 357
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-37.02%3 916
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%3 116
WALSIN LIHWA CORP--.--%2 155
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%2 140
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.