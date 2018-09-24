Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI SUCCESSFUL ORGANIZATION COMMITTEE FOR NORTHERN REGIONAL CUSTOMERS IN SEPTEMBER, 2018 (24/09/2018)

On September 22, 1818, CADIVI successfully held the Northern Region Customer Conference in September, with the attendance of approximately 150 guests.

This is an opportunity for CADIVI to express its gratitude to its dealers, electric stores, M & E contractors, stores, electricians, etc.

in the North.

Le Tran Vinh - General Director of CADIVI Northern Co., Ltd said about the results of the first eight months of the year in the North and objectives and tasks of developing the market area.In the remaining months of 2018, CADIVI will continue to have many policies to support its customers, agents in the North..

Following this, Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of CADIVI expressed his deep thanks for the great contribution of the dealers and the enthusiastic support of customers in the North and committed toWe continue to support our dealers to continue to bring the brand together, and CADIVI products will continue to grow in this market in the future.

The conference has been intimate, cozy with the entertainment and lottery program with lucky lucky draw.

Some images of the conference: