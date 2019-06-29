Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI continuously being a companion for the voluntary campaign “Mua He Xanh 2018” in Ben Tre Provice (29/06/2019)

On 19/06/2018, Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation was pleasured to be a part of the troop departure ceremony of the voluntary campaign 'Mua He Xanh 2018' in Bach Khoa University, Ho Chi Minh City.

It can be said the voluntary campaign 'Mua He Xanh 2018' is an annual meaningful activity that giving help to difficult circumstances in many provinces. In 'Mua He Xanh 2016', Bach Khoa's students will support the people in Cho Lach District to build 9.757 metres of concrete carriageway, repaint 21 class rooms, environmental hygiene, Population educating, family planning, anti-HIV/ AIDS, taking care of Vietnamese Heroic Mother, etc.

Being the top brand in electric cable branch, with the mission to provide electric wires, cables and equipment of high quality, safety and electricity saving, CADIVI donated 10.000 metres of CV 4.0 cable which valued about 100 million VND. This donation is a gift for 'Thap sang duong que' which is a part of voluntary campaign 'Mua He Xanh 2018' in 05 communes of Cho Lach District - Ben Tre Province.

Mr. Lê Hoàng Ngân, Deputy Manager of Sales Dept. CADIVI at the ceremony

This is the fourth time CADIVI continuously being a part of the campaign. Through this campaign, CADIVI would like to support difficult circumstances in many communes of Cho Lach District.

Hopefully, with the youthful enthusiasm and the compassion of Vietnamese adults, the campaign 'Mua He Xanh' will bring more spiritual and material value to the people of all regions of the country.