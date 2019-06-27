Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI is ranked in the top 50 most effective companies in Vietnam in 2019 (27/06/2019)

The rankings were made with consultations from leading experts from Harvard and references from prestigious rankings such as Bloooberg, Fortune, Forbes .. The basic criteria for surveying rankings are prices. market capitalization as of April 2019 must be from 1,500 billion dong or more, revenue in 2016, 2017, 2018 must be at 250 billion dong or more, net profit in 2016 , 2017, 2018 must be at 25 billion VND or more.

Picture: Mr. Nguyen Tung Minh - R & D Director of CADIVI (third from right) to receive the honor board at the event

Last year, CADIVI had impressive profit growth, 2018 consolidated pre-tax profit reached 530 billion dong, up 30% compared to 2017. In 2019, the plan revenue is 8,900 billion, pre-tax profit consolidated is 479 billion, expected to pay 35% dividend. In terms of long-term development orientation, vision to 2021, CADIVI will become one of the leading manufacturers of electric cable in Southeast Asia.