Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  VIETNAM STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vietnam Electric Cable Corp    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP (CAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
--   --.--%
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI proud to become national brand VIETNAM VALUE 6th consecutive time (21/12/2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:07am EST
On December 20, 1818, in Hanoi, the National Brand Council and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce held a ceremony to announce the National Brand Name (GCN) in 2018. Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation is the enterprise branded the 6th time in a row.

Being one of the 23 enterprises for the sixth time in a row is recognized as the National Brand is a great encouragement to all employees of CADIVI, helping to affirm the ability and prestige of the brand. At the same time, CADIVI will continue to develop its brand in the international market in the future.

In the context of international economic integration, becoming one of the national brands will create many advantages for CADIVI to reach the international market, contributing to promoting national image through product brand. With the desire to bring CADIVI from the national brand to the international brand, in the period from 2018-2022, the company will approach and effectively use the mobilized capital to focus on investment, development and expansion. production lines in the North and Central; diversify many kinds of products to meet the fastest, best needs of customers; Maintaining traditional export markets such as the US, Myanmar and Cambodia, and expanding export markets to countries like Japan and Australia; At the same time, we continue to actively participate in trade promotion programs of the Ministry of Industry and Trade so as to have the opportunity to learn about and expand the export market more quickly, striving to become one of the manufacturers of electric cables. Leading Southeast Asia.

Le Tran Vinh, General Director of CADIVI Northern Limited Company at the ceremony of announcing the National Day 2018

In the context of global economic integration, the national branding program has great significance for Vietnamese enterprises, helping Vietnamese enterprises to create a firm foothold in the domestic market and have conditions to distribute them. Launch your brand into the world. The striving for three values that the National Brand Program is oriented towards is Quality - Innovation, Creativity - Leadership will help Vietnamese enterprises to develop more fully and sustainably in the face of competitive pressure. At present, it contributes to building the image of the country in the eyes of international friends.

Some pictures of CADIVI company are recognized National Brands through the years:

Ông Nguyễn Đình Hùng, ủy viên HĐQT công ty CADIVI tại Lễ công bố THQG 2016

Ông Nguyễn Lộc - Tổng Giám đốc công ty CADIVI tại Lễ công bố THQG năm 2014

Ông Lê Quang Định - Phó Tổng Giám đốc công ty CADIVI tại Lễ công bố THQG năm 2012

Ông Nguyễn Trung Trường - GĐ CNMB công ty CADIVI tại Lễ công bố THQG năm 2010

Ông Hoàng Nghĩa Đàn - Tổng Giám đốc công ty CADIVI tại Lễ công bố THQG năm 2008

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 05:04:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE COR
12:07aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI proud to become national brand VIETNAM VALUE 6th..
PU
12/20VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI proud to become national brand VIETNAM VALUE 5th..
PU
12/18VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI attending the fair (19/12/2018)
PU
12/13VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI attending Vietnam Expo 2015 exhibition in Myanma..
PU
12/04VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI is honored to be the best financial manager in 2..
PU
12/01VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI participated in the anti-counterfeiting day of 2..
PU
11/19NEWLY LAUNCHED ECO-FRIENDLY CABLES C : Your trusted choice (20/11/2018)
PU
11/07VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI to participate in International Trade Fair Indus..
PU
10/29VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi organization successful customer satisfaction of..
PU
10/14VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Awarded the "Typical HCM City 2018" for CADIVI (15/10/2..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Tho Ba Le Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP0
PRYSMIAN-35.27%5 200
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-43.40%3 503
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%2 888
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO14.03%2 056
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%1 925
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.