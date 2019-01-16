Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI ranks in the list of 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam in 2018 (17/01/2019)

Official announcement ceremony of VNR500 Ranking - 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam in 2018 held on January 16, 2018 at Rex Hotel, Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of senior leaders representing Vietnam's largest business with professors and leading economic research experts in the country and internationally.



The ranking of 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam, the leading prestigious ranking in Vietnam, was built based on independent research and evaluation results according to international standards of Vietnam Report Company, periodically published Annual since 2007 by VietnamNet Newspaper.

2018 is the 12th year in a row that the list of 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam continues to be published and is also a milestone marking CADIVI's companionship in the growth of the VNR500 Chart, objectively recording rankings and achievements of the largest Vietnamese enterprises achieved. VNR500 rankings and VNR500 Club have gradually become world-class values, recognized by the domestic and international business community.

Mr. Ho Quang Nhan, Manager of Production of CADIVI company at the Ceremony

In the past 12 years, with the efforts of the organizers and businesses, the VNR 500 program has been a result of over 10 years of construction and development, in which the role and efforts of the business community are always recognized and honored. In the trend of increasing international economic integration, CADIVI company is completely proud of its continuous efforts in the past year, significantly contributing to the development of the country's economy, as well as in the building and developing the brand, in order to build prestige and bring Vietnamese brand goods and services to the world and commensurate with the new position of the country.