Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI successfully held the first meeting of manufacturing and trading in the first 6 months of 2018 (15/08/2018)

On August 15th, 1818, at the headquarters of CADIVI, a preliminary conference on production and business of the first 6 months of 2018 took place. The program was successfully held with the participation of the Board of Directors

, the Board of Directors and representatives of departments, factories and branches.

At the conference, representatives of CADIVI's board of directors were Mr. Nguyen Van Tuan - Chairman of CADIVI's board of directors, members of CADIVI's board of directors were: Mr. Nguyen Trong Tieu, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Vinh, Mr. Nguyen Tran Dang Phuoc, Mr. Phan Ngoc Hieu, Mr. Le Ba Tho.

Attending the conference was the Board of Directors of the company with the representative Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of the company and the company's management.

The meeting said that the current economic situation is trending favorably, expecting GDP growth of 7.08%, of which the demand for electricity is up by more than 10%, many construction worksis growing, forecasting the use of power cables is growing more in the future.

In the first half of this year, CADIVI's consolidated sales reached VND3,584 billion and profit came in at VND207 billion.By the end of 2018, CADIVI will reach revenue of VND8,208 billion and profit of VND455 billion.

The conference ended successfully the same day.

