Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  VIETNAM STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vietnam Electric Cable Corp    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP (CAV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI successfully held the first meeting of manufacturing and trading in the first 6 months of 2018 (15/08/2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:11am CEST
On August 15th, 1818, at the headquarters of CADIVI, a preliminary conference on production and business of the first 6 months of 2018 took place. The program was successfully held with the participation of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors and representatives of departments, factories and branches.

At the conference, representatives of CADIVI's board of directors were Mr. Nguyen Van Tuan - Chairman of CADIVI's board of directors, members of CADIVI's board of directors were: Mr. Nguyen Trong Tieu, Mr. Nguyen Quoc Vinh, Mr. Nguyen Tran Dang Phuoc, Mr. Phan Ngoc Hieu, Mr. Le Ba Tho.

Attending the conference was the Board of Directors of the company with the representative Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of the company and the company's management.

The meeting said that the current economic situation is trending favorably, expecting GDP growth of 7.08%, of which the demand for electricity is up by more than 10%, many construction worksis growing, forecasting the use of power cables is growing more in the future.

In the first half of this year, CADIVI's consolidated sales reached VND3,584 billion and profit came in at VND207 billion.By the end of 2018, CADIVI will reach revenue of VND8,208 billion and profit of VND455 billion.

The conference ended successfully the same day.

Mr Nguyen Van Tuan, Chairman of CADIVI's Board of Directors, said at the conference

Mr. Le Quang Dinh - General Director of CADIVI spoke at the conference

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 08:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE COR
10:11aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI successfully held the first meeting of manufactu..
PU
08/06VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi opened tay nguyen branch and hosted customer con..
PU
07/16VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Intellectual Property Association awarded the title of ..
PU
07/12VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI begins the Project to increase power of the manu..
PU
06/28DRAGON CAPITAL : becomes large shareholder of GELEX
AQ
06/27TRAPHACO JSC : and Cadivi fined for tax arrears
AQ
06/06VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI for the third time in a row is in the top "50 mo..
PU
04/14VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI received the Certificate of Merit from the Peopl..
PU
02/08VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Cadivi organization "customer customer service center c..
PU
02/02VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Product certification marks CADIVI achieve high quality..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Tho Ba Le Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP0
PRYSMIAN-18.21%6 712
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-35.87%3 996
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%3 335
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%2 348
WALSIN LIHWA CORP--.--%2 300
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.