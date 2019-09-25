Log in
Vietnam Electric Cable : CADIVI was honored in the top 50 leading brands in Vietnam 2019 published by Forbes Vietnam (25/09/2019)

09/25/2019 | 02:43am EDT
Forbes Vietnam has just published a list of 50 leading brands in Vietnam's business sectors in 2019, including CADIVI. Reportedly, Forbes Vietnam made this list according to the evaluation method of Forbes (US), calculating the role of the brand in the business performance of the business.

In the list, there are 20 Vietnamese business brands worth over US $ 100 million. By sector, food and beverage group has 10 representatives, accounting for the largest proportion in terms of quantity. In particular, the auxiliary industries of agriculture, securities, tourism and accommodation services have only one representative. The sectors of consumer goods, banking, telecommunications, real estate, and retail accounted for a high proportion in value terms.

The most valuable brands are brands that achieve a large turnover in the industries where the brand plays a leading role. After making a preliminary list of more than 100 strong brand companies, products with high coverage and awareness among consumers, Forbes Vietnam calculated the income before tax and loan interest, then determined the price. value of intangible assets.

To be selected for this list, companies must have revenue and profit growth within 3 consecutive years. Candidate companies are assessed for points based on dual growth indicators of revenue, profit, return on capital and earnings per share. These are companies that create jobs for workers, benefit shareholders and investors, as well as contribute positively to the development of the economy.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:42:02 UTC
