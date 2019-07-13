Vietnam Electric Cable : Inaugurated the CADIVI factory in Central Vietnam, phase 2 (13/07/2019)

Since 2011, CADIVI has recognized that the country's socio-economic development strategy is linked to the development of the electricity industry, ensuring sufficient electricity supply for the national economy and social life. . The specific objectives are to develop electricity grids, 500 KV lines (≈10,000 km) and 220 KV (≈ 15,000 km) for national highways; 220 KV, 110KV, MV, LV lines, renewable energy for provincial roads. Therefore, CADIVI recognizes the importance of improving the capacity of electric cable production to meet the increasing demand of the electricity industry and thus industry and civil.

On March 13, 2018, the Board of Directors of Vietnam Electric Cable Joint Stock Company unanimously approved the decision No. 48/2018 / QD-HDQT on the implementation of the project to improve factory production capacity. CADIVI Central. After 16 months of implementation, the project has been completed and put into use in Da Nang (Central Vietnam).

With the total investment of phase 2 of 192 billion VND, increasing the total investment of the project to over 400 billion VND, CADIVI Mien Trung Factory can improve the production capacity of products with copper and aluminum conductors. section up to 300 mm2 with low voltage, medium voltage and ceiling voltage ... create revenue up to 2,000 billion VND / year.With the responsibility of being a manufacturer of electric cables: good electrical conductivity, safe and energy-efficient insulation, we have invested in modern production and testing equipment from countries like Germany, Taiwan. Loan, Japan. At the same time, focus on training managers and workers in Da Nang City with a total workforce of up to 150 people.With the introduction of CADIVI factory in Central Vietnam in the second phase, CADIVI will improve production capacity to meet the increasing demands of customers to develop market share in the Central region and provide products for Northern market, helping CADIVI to increase competitiveness and achieve development goals in the future.