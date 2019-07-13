Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  VIETNAM STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vietnam Electric Cable Corp    CAV   VN000000CAV6

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP

(CAV)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam Electric Cable : Inaugurated the CADIVI factory in Central Vietnam, phase 2 (13/07/2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/13/2019 | 01:04am EDT
On July 13, 2019, CADIVI Central Electric Cable factory was inaugurated in the second phase. This is a project under the project of improving the capacity of electric cable production at CADIVI Central Region.

Since 2011, CADIVI has recognized that the country's socio-economic development strategy is linked to the development of the electricity industry, ensuring sufficient electricity supply for the national economy and social life. . The specific objectives are to develop electricity grids, 500 KV lines (≈10,000 km) and 220 KV (≈ 15,000 km) for national highways; 220 KV, 110KV, MV, LV lines, renewable energy for provincial roads. Therefore, CADIVI recognizes the importance of improving the capacity of electric cable production to meet the increasing demand of the electricity industry and thus industry and civil.

On March 13, 2018, the Board of Directors of Vietnam Electric Cable Joint Stock Company unanimously approved the decision No. 48/2018 / QD-HDQT on the implementation of the project to improve factory production capacity. CADIVI Central. After 16 months of implementation, the project has been completed and put into use in Da Nang (Central Vietnam).

With the total investment of phase 2 of 192 billion VND, increasing the total investment of the project to over 400 billion VND, CADIVI Mien Trung Factory can improve the production capacity of products with copper and aluminum conductors. section up to 300 mm2 with low voltage, medium voltage and ceiling voltage ... create revenue up to 2,000 billion VND / year.With the responsibility of being a manufacturer of electric cables: good electrical conductivity, safe and energy-efficient insulation, we have invested in modern production and testing equipment from countries like Germany, Taiwan. Loan, Japan. At the same time, focus on training managers and workers in Da Nang City with a total workforce of up to 150 people.With the introduction of CADIVI factory in Central Vietnam in the second phase, CADIVI will improve production capacity to meet the increasing demands of customers to develop market share in the Central region and provide products for Northern market, helping CADIVI to increase competitiveness and achieve development goals in the future.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 13 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2019 04:54:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE COR
01:04aVIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Inaugurated the CADIVI factory in Central Vietnam, phas..
PU
06/29VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI continuously being a companion for the voluntary..
PU
06/27VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI is ranked in the top 50 most effective companies..
PU
05/28VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Letter of announcement (28/05/2019)
PU
04/28VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI successfully organized the Workers Conference in..
PU
04/27VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI continue attending Fair high quality Vietnam in ..
PU
04/22VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI Company is the only Vietnamese member of the Int..
PU
04/17VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI participated in the Vietnam Honor Exhibition Fai..
PU
04/04VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : Joint Stock Company (CADIVI) organized 2019 Customer Co..
PU
03/19VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE : CADIVI Company funded construction of the road of Binh ..
PU
More news
Financials (VND)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 2 880 B
Chart VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP
Duration : Period :
Vietnam Electric Cable Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 50 000  VND
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dinh Quang Le Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tuan Van Nguyen Chairman
Vinh Quoc Nguyen Director
Tho Ba Le Director
Hieu Ngoc Phan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP124
PRYSMIAN11.03%5 548
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%4 372
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 301
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%1 761
NEXANS23.30%1 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About