Vietnam Electric Cable : Intellectual Property Association awarded the Top 10 Most Famous Brands in in 2019 for CADIVI (24/08/2019)

The program is organized with the aim of raising social awareness about intellectual property; linking intellectual property tools with business activities; promptly recognize and honor organizations and enterprises that have achieved outstanding achievements in the construction and development of the Trademark according to the famous Trademark criteria (article 75 of Vietnam's Intellectual Property Law) and practices. International for Branding to become an important asset of Organizations, Enterprises as well as the Nation in the process of international integration.

Mr. Nguyen Van Tri, representative of CADIVI company at the Awards Ceremony in 2019.

Participating in this program, CADIVI company was awarded the title 'Top 10 Most Famous Brands in Vietnam'. Ceremony to honor award-winning brands was held at the Au Co Art Center - Vietnam Theater, Dance, Music - Number 8 Huynh Thuc Khang Street - Hanoi and broadcasted live on H1 channel Radio TH Hanoi on August 24, 2019.CADIVI images won the titles of previous years:

* 2018

* 2013.

* 2012.

* 2011.