Vietnam Electric Cable : Joint Stock Company (CADIVI) organized 2019 Customer Conference (at Ho Tram) on 05-07 / 04/2019 (05/04/2019)

The Customer Conference Program is an annual event that is especially important for CADIVI to meet and appreciate the agents, partners, and close customers after 1 year of working and devoting themselves. This year, the conference was held at The Ho Tram Grand Strip Resort , which is a 5-star complex resort with 1,100 rooms located along Ho Tram beach, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.

With the theme: 'Sustainable Development - Continuing to reach out', the 2019 Customer Conference of CADIVI is an opportunity for the Company to recognize and evaluate the results in 2018 that CADIVI has tried Force to achieve, and also an opportunity for companies and customers to look forward, on opportunities and challenges in 2019, promises a good future.

At this conference, the company also wants to express its gratitude to customers who have always stood by and agreed with the development of the company in the past years, this is also a great opportunity for exchanges between producers. and customers. On that basis, the parties will continue to share difficulties as well as business opportunities, in order to build effective and strong cooperation in the future.

To express our deep gratitude and sincere thanks to all the agents who have devoted, dedicated efforts, contributing positively to the development of CADIVI. On this occasion, CADIVI company will present honor table to distributors with the title of Top 5 best NPP in the North in 2018, top 5 best NPP in the Central region in 2018, Top 10 NPP Best in the South in 2018, and the title 'Best NPP in 2018'.