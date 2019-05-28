Log in
Vietnam Electric Cable : LETTER OF ANNOUNCEMENT (28/05/2019)

05/28/2019 | 12:24am EDT

Vietnam Electric Wire and Cable Corporation kindly be informed our changes the working address from 27th May, 2019 as following details:

LETTER OF ANNOUNCEMENT

Date: 27th May, 2019

Dear Our Valued Customer,

Vietnamese Electric Wires and Cables Joint Stock Company kindly be informed our changes the working address from 27th May, 2019 as following details:

  • Old address: 70 - 72 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • New working temporary address: Floor 5&6, 30 -32 Yersin Street, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward , District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Any information about transactions, appointments, EMS letters, mails, bills, remittances, payments… please contact us at the new address. For your further information, please help to contact to:

Attn: Jasmine/ Mai Anh Nguyen

Tel: +84 906 911 928

Email: jasmine.cadivi@gmail.com

Once again, we are kindly thankfull for your accompany on the path of strong and sustainable development with CADIVI.

Sincerely yours,

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 04:23:01 UTC
