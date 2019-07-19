Log in
VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP

(CAV)
Vietnam Electric Cable : Participating in the relay program to the school, CADIVI company supports for disadvantaged students (19/07/2019)

07/19/2019 | 06:25am EDT
On July 19, 2019, CADIVI Company participated in the awarding ceremony for Quang Nam - Da Nang students to overcome difficulties in studying well and achieved good results in learning organized in Ho Chi Minh City Youth Newspaper. This is a scholarship under the 'For tomorrow's development' program initiated and implemented by Tuoi Tre newspaper.

With the goal of not allowing a student to leave his dream of studying because of poverty, during the past 16 years, the program 'Strengthening to school' has raised the dream for thousands of difficult students to step through hard times. life.

Scholarships are aimed at providing timely support to new students who are admitted to universities and colleges but their family circumstances are too difficult and unable to attend.

'Relaying to school' - it is the relay of great overcome difficulties from young people. It was you who brought this life to shimmering stories, shaking people's hearts, strengthening the belief in a young generation full of bravery.

Through the bridge - Tuoi Tre newspaper - a lot of hearts in the society have joined hands at the beginning of each school year. Apart from that thought, CADIVI company co-operated with Ho Chi Minh City Youth Newspaper, a newspaper with the largest number of second-largest readers in Vietnam to contribute to the difficulties and hardships of students. the future owners of the country.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 10:24:01 UTC
