Vietnam Electric Cable : cadivi company received the certificate of the best corporate governance capacity - financial capacity of Vietnam stock market in 2018 (07/10/2019)

Since 2013, under the direction of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Business Forum Newspaper in collaboration with the Institute for Business Research and Development, Vietnam Accounting and Auditing Association, Association of Managers corporate governance coordinated the implementation of the Program: 'Assessment of business performance' (BCI).

The program is carried out annually on the basis of surveying and evaluating 21 financial criteria related to all aspects of production and business activities of enterprises listed on Vietnam's stock exchange in 30 economic sectors. through the annual financial report with comprehensive evaluation method, technology application to ensure accurate and objective results.

Ms. Hoang Thi Thu Thuy (standing in the middle of the TBP Accounting and Accounting Department of Northern CADIVI) at the awarding ceremony

The results of analysis, evaluation and ranking are an important basis for businesses to grasp their 'health' situation, thereby overcome limitations and deploy development solutions in the next stage. This is also the result of evaluating the enterprise's capacity to help partners, credit institutions, investors, especially shareholders, to make appropriate and effective investment decisions.