VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORP

(CAV)
Vietnam Electric Cable : cadivi company received the certificate of the best corporate governance capacity - financial capacity of Vietnam stock market in 2018 (07/10/2019)

10/07/2019 | 03:52am EDT
Recently in Hanoi, under the direction of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Business Forum Newspaper in collaboration with other organizations continued to organize the 'Announcement Ceremony of Enterprises achieving the performance index. good financial management ability on Vietnam stock market in 2018 '. CADIVI Company was honored at this event.

Since 2013, under the direction of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Business Forum Newspaper in collaboration with the Institute for Business Research and Development, Vietnam Accounting and Auditing Association, Association of Managers corporate governance coordinated the implementation of the Program: 'Assessment of business performance' (BCI).

The program is carried out annually on the basis of surveying and evaluating 21 financial criteria related to all aspects of production and business activities of enterprises listed on Vietnam's stock exchange in 30 economic sectors. through the annual financial report with comprehensive evaluation method, technology application to ensure accurate and objective results.

Ms. Hoang Thi Thu Thuy (standing in the middle of the TBP Accounting and Accounting Department of Northern CADIVI) at the awarding ceremony

The results of analysis, evaluation and ranking are an important basis for businesses to grasp their 'health' situation, thereby overcome limitations and deploy development solutions in the next stage. This is also the result of evaluating the enterprise's capacity to help partners, credit institutions, investors, especially shareholders, to make appropriate and effective investment decisions.

Disclaimer

Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 07:51:02 UTC
