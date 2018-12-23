Vietnam : Cancellation of shares from trading on AIM

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Cancellation of shares from trading on AIM Released 11:45 21-Dec-2018

RNS Number : 2893L

VietNam Holding Limited 21 December 2018

VietNam Holding Limited

("VNH" or the "Company")

Cancella�on of shares from trading on AIM

Vietnam Holding Limited (AIM: VNH) today announces that further to the announcement and circular dated 8 October 2018 se�ng out the background to the proposed migra�on of VNH from the Cayman Islands to Guernsey and the proposed change in trading venue from AIM to a premium lis�ng on the Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, the Board announces that applica�on has been made for the cancella�on of admission to trading of its ordinary shares (the "Shares") on AIM (the "Cancella�on"), to take eﬀect on 29 January 2019.

In accordance with Rule 41 of the AIM Rules, the Company has no�ﬁed the London Stock Exchange of its inten�on to cancel the admission of the Shares to trading on AIM, which is an�cipated to take eﬀect at 8 a.m. on 29 January 2019.

The Cancella�on is subject to the issue of the Company's prospectus in respect of the move to the Main Market.

Applica�on will be made to the UK Lis�ng Authority and to the London Stock Exchange respec�vely for admission of all of the Shares to:

1. The premium lis�ng segment of the Oﬃcial List; and

2. Trading on the Main Market.

It is expected that admission to trading on the Main Market will become eﬀec�ve, and that dealings in the Shares on the Main Market will commence, on 29 January 2019.

The dates and �mes provided in this announcement are based on the Company's current expecta�ons and may be subject to change. Any changes to the expected �metable will be announced via a Regulatory Informa�on Services.

More informa�on on the Company is available at

www.vietnamholding.com

Dynam Capital Management Limited

Tel.: +84 28 3827 7590

Investment Manager

Craig Mar�n

ﬁnnCap Ltd

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stuart Andrews/William Marle/Giles Rolls

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

FURFKDDNDBDDPBB

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Cancellation of shares from trading on AIM - RNS