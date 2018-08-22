Vietnam : Estimated Daily NAV - 22 August 2018

Log in
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED
Estimated Daily NAV - 22 August 2018

08/22/2018

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Estimated Daily Net Asset Value Released 10:56 22-Aug-2018

RNS Number : 5676Y

VietNam Holding Limited 22 August 2018

For immediate release

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company")

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value (NAV)

The Company announces that, at its close of business on 22 Aug 2018 its Estimated NAV was USD 194.4 million or USD 2.970 per share.

Change in position as at 22 Aug 2018

NAV per share growth

VNAS (USD) growth

Daily

0.41%

0.36%

Calendar month-to-date

1.09%

1.35%

Fiscal year-to-date

-2.97%

0.44%

Calendar year-to-date

-4.87%

-4.59%

5 year CAGR

10.53%

11.12%

Daily performance is calculated by reference to the previous day NAV/share and VNAS (Vietnam All Share Index). Calendar month-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS as at 31 Jul 2018. Fiscal year-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS at the previous financial end (29 Jun 2018). Calendar year-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS at the previous calendar year end (29 Dec 2017). 5 year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS as at 22 Aug 2013. VNAS is sourced from Bloomberg, which uses back-tested positions for VNAS for before 27 Jan 2014 as released by HoSE (Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange).

More information on the Company is available at www.vietnamholding.com

Craig Martin

craig@dynamcapital.com

Tel.: +84 28 3554 2561

Dynam Capital Management Limited

The Estimated Daily NAV stated in this announcement is based on estimated valuations and accordingly the Company accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of the Estimated Daily NAV figure given, and neither is any responsibility implied. The actual month end NAV in any month may vary from the Estimated Daily NAV provided in the relevant month. Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on the Estimated Daily NAV and it has been provided for indicative purposes only.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value - RNS

Disclaimer

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 10:11:09 UTC
