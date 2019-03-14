Vietnam : Holding(s) in Company

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Holding(s) in Company Released 15:09 14-Mar-2019

RNS Number : 9303S

VietNam Holding Limited 14 March 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: VIETNAM HOLDING LTD 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: Admission of issuer to Main Market X 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name DEGLORA Sarl City and country of registered office (if applicable) Boulevard de Verdun 59, 2670, Luxembourg 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd Clearstream Banking SA BNP Paribas SA (UK Branch) City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd - London, UK Clearstream Banking SA - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion Luxembourg Date of completion 14/03/2019

