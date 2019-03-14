Log in
Vietnam : Holding(s) in Company

03/14/2019 | 11:44pm EDT

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Holding(s) in Company Released 15:09 14-Mar-2019

RNS Number : 9303S

VietNam Holding Limited 14 March 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

VIETNAM HOLDING LTD

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Admission of issuer to Main Market

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

DEGLORA Sarl

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Boulevard de Verdun 59, 2670, Luxembourg

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd Clearstream Banking SA BNP Paribas SA (UK Branch)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Euroclear UK & Ireland Ltd - London, UK Clearstream Banking SA - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion

Luxembourg

Date of completion

14/03/2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial ConductAuthority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLJIMATMBMBBRL

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Holding(s) in Company - RNS

Disclaimer

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 03:43:04 UTC
