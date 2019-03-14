Vietnam : Interim Report

Regulatory Story

VNH Interim Report Released 07:00 14-Mar-2019

VietNam Holding Limited 14 March 2019

VietNam Holding Limited

("VNH" or the "Company")

Interim Report

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company") (AIM: VNH) is pleased to announce its unaudited results for the six-month period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018.

VietNam Holding Limited

VietNam Holding Limited

(an exempt company under the Companies Law and incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands)

Condensed Interim Unaudited Financial

Statements for the six-month period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018

Dear Shareholder

I am pleased to announce the interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

Continuation Vote, Tender Offer and Move to the London Stock Exchange's Main Market

The last 18 months have been a period of considerable change for VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Fund") culminating in a move from AIM to the Premium Segment of the UKLA's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 8 March 2019.

In 2018 shareholders voted overwhelmingly for a number of Board proposals including:

• A 15% tender offer. Shareholders who participated in the tender offer received total proceeds of $2.7215 per share, with the final tender payment made on 28 December 2018;

• Continuation of the Fund for 5 years;

• Increased buyback powers;

• Re-domicile from Cayman to Guernsey and adoption of new Articles of

Incorporation on 25 February 2019 and as mentioned above a move from AIM to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Board is also pleased to note that during this period Dynam Capital, Ltd ("Dynam") re-domiciled to Guernsey as a Guernsey Financial Services Commissionregulated Investment Manager. We believe the fact that VNH's manager is now regulated should increase the pool of potential investors.

Share Buyback and Discount

As stated in previous reports, the Board continues to believe that while VNH trades at a discount to its NAV per share, repurchasing shares at a discount to NAV for immediate cancellation is an excellent use of the Fund's capital. Such repurchases provide a certain, near immediate and substantial return on the capital used, accreting value to NAV per share; providing liquidity to shareholders and limits the discount at which VNH's shares trade. At the EGM on 9 July 2018, shareholders approved Board proposals to increase the buyback capacity from 10% to 14.99% of shares outstanding. The buyback authority was subsequently renewed for a further period at the AGM on 31 October 2018. The Board has near-daily contact with the Fund's corporate broker, finnCap, in order to manage the share buyback programme.

Over the six months to 31 December 2018 the mid-price discount to NAV widened slightly from 12.8% to 14.5%. During this period the Fund has repurchased and cancelled 2,653,659 shares. The average weekly volume decreased from 175,000 to 102,000.

The Board expects that the various changes implemented since their appointment in September 2017, in conjunction with a concerted marketing effort, should lead to improved liquidity and visibility, a broader market for the Company's shares and as a consequence, a narrower discount. The Board will pay close attention to the anticipated inclusion of the Fund in the FTSE Index Series and its effect on the discount.

Performance

The NAV per share decreased by 11.04% to USD2.723 in the last 6 months of 2018 compared to a total return decline of 1.93% in the VN70 Index, in USD terms, and a total return decline of 8.42% in the Vietnam All Share Index ("VNAS"), in USD terms. For the full calendar year 2018 the NAV per share decreased by 12.78% compared to a total return decline of 12.51% in the VN-70 Index, in USD terms, and a total return decline of 12.16% in the VNAS, in USD terms.

Over the six months to 31 December 2018, the share price decreased by 12.73% and the discount widened from 12.8% to 14.5%.

Following the successful continuation vote and completion of the tender offer, Dynam is fully focused on constructing a portfolio of mid cap companies with a developed ESG policy, that will deliver strong returns to shareholders over the long term. Dynam provides a more detailed portfolio and performance analysis in its report. The Board continues to monitor both absolute and relative performance closely.

On behalf of the Board I would like to thank shareholders for their continued support.

Sean Hurst

Chairman

VietNam Holding Ltd 13 March 2019

Macro

Vietnam's macro-economic position at the end of 2018 was healthy. Gross Domestic Product grew by 7.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018 which was the highest growth of any ASEAN country. The growth was broad across services sector (37% of GDP), industry and construction (41% of GDP) and agriculture, forestry and fisheries (22% of GDP). For the whole of 2018, the economy expanded 7.1%

year-on-year, compared to a 6.8% expansion in 2017 .

2018 also saw near record levels of registered Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) at USD 35.5 billion, and disbursed FDI at USD 19.1 billion, the highest in a decade.

Part of the increase in FDI is attributed to the trade war between US and China, with manufacturers seeking to diversify their operations in Asia, and also to take advantage of good bilateral and multilateral trade treaties. Recently FDI has been predominantly from North Asia, with South Korea the largest trade and investment partner. Bilateral trade between Vietnam and South Korea is expected to reach USD 100 billion in 2020. Of some concern is the concentration risk around Samsung, which alone accounts for over 20% of Vietnam's manufactured exports, however the export market mix is diverse and the US and Europe are the largest markets (19% and 17% of exports respectively). Vietnam exports an amount equivalent to 100% of GDP, so is increasingly an open trade economy. Although Vietnam is in the top 6 countries contributing to the US goods trade deficit, it is some-way down the target list for Trump, who appears to be focussed on the USD 382 billion deficit with China (Vietnam's is USD 36 billion, below Mexico, Germany, Japan and Ireland), and so there is no new threat imminent (although historically the US has levied anti-dumping duties on Vietnam's seafood exports, ironically in part due to the strong lobby of ethnic Vietnamese living in the US trying to protect the domestic aquaculture industry).

The trade surplus in 2018 was at a record high of USD 6.8 billion, bringing FX reserves to record levels of USD 60 billion, equivalent to 3.6 months of imports.

The Vietnam Dong's depreciation of 2% during the year, is at the historical trend average, and to be expected when China's Renminbi fell 2.81% against the USD during the same period. Credit growth has been managed by policy during 2018 and ended the year at 14% year-on-year, helping to keep inflation, measured by the CPI, below 4%. Two other drivers of growth are the Tourism industry (arrivals and revenue growing by over 20% per annum to about USD 30 billion) and the USD 16 billion in inward remittances from overseas Vietnamese.

Risks going forward include: weakening global economic conditions and increased uncertainty; any further deterioration in US-China trade, which could have some impact on the Vietnamese Dong, if for example China allows its Renminbi Yuan to depreciate significantly; any negative shocks to Samsung (product quality, consumerpreferences) as evidenced in January 2019 when a drop in electronic goods export contributed to a monthly trade deficit. Some risks may be double-edged, such as the potential for Swine Flu (Vietnam is a large producer of pigs for domestic and export to China, the world's largest pig consumption market), and a large importer of Soy beans from Latin America that goes into the animal feed. None of these risks poses any existential threat to the macro picture, however, and Vietnam may enjoy a relatively stable and prosperous year ahead. As a country, hosting the US-N Korea summit, and making preparations for its inclusion in the Formula One Grand Prix circuit in 2020, may attract further positive attention during the course of the year.

Equity Market

The total equity market capitalization in Vietnam reached a record of USD 173

billion in 2018, contributed by 1,545 listed companies on three bourses . When the Fund was launched in 2006 there were only 179 listed companies and the market capitalization was USD 9 billion. Since 2006 the market cap/GDP % has doubled from 40% to 80%, but remains significantly lower than Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Vietnam's stock market performance in 2018 was poor, posting a 20% decline after the heady heights reached in 2017. As a comparison, the MSCI Emerging Market index declined by 16% during 2018. Normally after every correction, pundits and analysts say the market needed a correction, but rarely do they tell you so in advance. Vietnam saw a record net foreign trading of almost USD 2 billion in 2018, but at 1.2% of Market Capitalisation, this is still a relatively small amount, versus around 30% in overall stock market turnover. The Vietnam market is also predominantly a domestic market, and the local investors can become nervous in the face of global macro concerns, particularly with China on its doorstep. For much of the second half of 2018 the market moved sideways, tilted down when foreign funds started to sell off Emerging Markets, almost regardless of geography, and favoured more Developed Market opportunities.

There is also a tendency for the large-cap stocks to dominate in Vietnam, partly as these are the main constituents of the indices, and thus the Exchange Traded Funds, but also as some of these stocks are favoured by domestic momentum investors. The three Vincom related stocks account for 21.3% of the Index, and trade at an average PE of 42.6x. At the time the Fund was launched, Vincom was primarily a small property company with a single twin-tower project in Hanoi worth an estimated USD 100m, and a resort island - VinPearl - off the coast of Nha Trang. The rise of Vingroup , and Mr Vuong, its entrepreneurial key shareholder has been meteoric.

The combined market cap of Vingroup's current listed enterprises was USD26.4 billion at the end of 2018.

The size of the market also increased in 2018 when the IPO of several new big companies such as PetroVietnam Power Corporation (POW), PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (OIL), Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), Power Generation Corporation 3 (PGV), Techcombank (TCB), and Vinhomes (VHM) took place. Despite that, in the last quarter of 2018, daily liquidity across the three