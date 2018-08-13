Vietnam : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 10 August 2018

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation Released 17:00 10-Aug-2018

RNS Number : 5270X

VietNam Holding Limited 10 August 2018

For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancella�on

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 10 August 2018, it purchased 11,500 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of US$2.54 per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Mee�ng the Company has repurchased and cancelled 264,991 Ordinary Shares.

Following the above purchase and cancella�on, VNH has 65,615,955 Ordinary Shares with vo�ng rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside informa�on which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regula�on.

More informa�on on the Company is available at

www.vietnamholding.com

Dynam Capital Management Limited

Craig Mar�n

Tel.: +84 28 3554 2561

ﬁnnCap Limited

Broker and Nominated Adviser

Trading: Johnny Hewitson Tel: +44 20 7220 0558 Sales: Mark Whi�eld Tel: +44 20 3772 4697 Corporate Finance: Stuart Andrews / William Marle / Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Giles Rolls

