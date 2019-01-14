Log in
Vietnam Holding Limited

VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED (VNH)
01/11 11:35:11 am
2.26 USD   --.--%
News 
News

Vietnam : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 11 January 2019

01/14/2019 | 12:49am EST

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation Released 16:59 11-Jan-2019

RNS Number : 9305M

VietNam Holding Limited 11 January 2019

For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancella�on

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 11 January 2019, it purchased 37,999 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of US$2.22 per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Mee�ng the Company has repurchased and cancelled 874,829 Ordinary Shares.

Following the above purchase and cancella�on, VNH has 53,567,623 Ordinary Shares with vo�ng rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside informa�on which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regula�on.

More informa�on on the Company is available at

www.vietnamholding.com

Dynam Capital Management Limited

Craig Mar�n

Tel.: +84 28 3827 7590

ﬁnnCap Limited

Broker and Nominated Adviser

Trading:

Johnny Hewitson

Tel: +44 20 7220 0558

Sales:

Mark Whi�eld

Tel: +44 20 3772 4697

Corporate Finance:

Stuart Andrews / William Marle /

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Giles Rolls

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCBBMFTMBABBFL

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Share Buy Back and Cancellation - RNS

Disclaimer

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 05:48:09 UTC
