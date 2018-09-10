Vietnam : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 7 September 2018

Log in
VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation Released 16:58 07-Sep-2018

RNS Number : 1866A

VietNam Holding Limited 07 September 2018

For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancella�on

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 7 September 2018, it purchased 99,392 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of US$2.5600 per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Mee�ng the Company has repurchased and cancelled 776,578 Ordinary Shares.

Following the above purchase and cancella�on, VNH has 65,104,368 Ordinary Shares with vo�ng rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside informa�on which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regula�on.

More informa�on on the Company is available at

www.vietnamholding.com

Dynam Capital Management Limited

Craig Mar�n

Tel.: +84 28 3554 2561

ﬁnnCap Limited

Broker and Nominated Adviser

Trading:

Johnny Hewitson

Tel: +44 20 7220 0558

Sales:

Mark Whi�eld

Tel: +44 20 3772 4697

Corporate Finance:

Stuart Andrews / William Marle /

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Giles Rolls

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

POSLRMATMBAMBFP

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Share Buy Back and Cancellation - RNS

Disclaimer

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 02:31:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Peter Scales Non-Executive Director
Milton Charles Lawson Non-Executive Director
Hiroshi Funaki Non-Executive Director
Sean Leslie Hurst Non-Executive Director
Damien Marceau Antoine Marie Pierron Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED-5.95%177
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.01%7 439
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 346
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 187
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.36%1 784
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 743
