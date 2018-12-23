Vietnam : Tender Offer - Final Distribution

Regulatory Story Go to market news section VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Tender Offer: Final Distribution Released 11:45 21-Dec-2018 RNS Number : 2895L VietNam Holding Limited 21 December 2018 VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company") Tender Oﬀer: Final Distribu�on VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company") (AIM: VNH) is pleased to announce the payment of the ﬁnal distribu�on to shareholders who par�cipated under the Tender Oﬀer. Relevant shareholders will receive a further US$1.2215 in respect of each validly tendered Ordinary Share, bringing the total funds received to US$2.7215 per share. The distribu�on payment will be made on or around 27 December 2018. Terms used and not deﬁned in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular dated 8 October 2018. More informa�on on the Company is available at www.vietnamholding.com Dynam Capital, Ltd Tel.: +84 28 3827 7590 ﬁnnCap Ltd Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Nominated Adviser and Broker Stuart Andrews/William Marle/Giles Rolls

