Vietnam : VNH Investor Report - February 2019

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Monthly Investor Report Released 07:00 13-Mar-2019

VietNam Holding Limited 13 March 2019

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company")

Monthly Investor Report

A report detailing the ac�vi�es of the Company for the month February 2019 has been issued by Dynam Capital Limited, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been made available to shareholders on theCompany's website at h�p://www.vietnamholding.com/publica�ons/investor-reports and a summary of the report is included below.

Investor Report Summary

Vietnam celebrated Tet - Lunar New Year - during the month and welcomed the Year of the Pig, and then welcomed President Trump and Chairman Kim to Hanoi for the second US-N Korea summit. Despite the short month, with the stock exchanges closed for a week, Vietnamese equi�es performed generally well with the main index rising 5.5%. During the month the Fund delivered a 4% increase in NAV per share. Key contributors to the performance were Hoa Phat Group (+21.3%), Viet Capital Securi�es JSC (+21.9%), and Vincom Retail (+13%). Key detractors to performance were Vietjet Air (-3.6%), Van Phu - Investment (-2.5%), and Military Bank (-1.8%). Much of the increase in the main index was due to foreign capital ﬂowing back to Vietnam via P-Notes and ETFs, so the rise was not uniformly felt.

The Vietnam Macro picture remains robust, although there was a trade deﬁcit for a second month of 2019: this is probably due to the eﬀect of the Lunar new year. Despite this the VND was stable against the USD.

On March 8 the Fund's shares were listed on the Premium Segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It is hoped that the move to the main market will help improve the liquidity for the Fund's shares over �me. Please notethe new ISIN, and also note that the share price and NAV are also now quoted in Pounds Sterling. The Fund's domicile has also been moved from the Cayman Islands to Guernsey.

Now that all the resolu�ons passed at the EGM/AGM on 31st October 2018 have been implemented, the focus is very much on improving the performance of the Fund's por�olio and carefully selec�ng new growth posi�ons to add to over the next few months. Our review process is robust, and includes a strong focus on ESG, and we look for both ﬁnancial returns and a posi�ve impact from responsible inves�ng.

We thank all investors for their con�nued support.

For more informa�on please contact:

Dynam Capital Limited

Craig Mar�n 7590

Tel: +84 28 3827

info@dynamcapital.com |www.dynamcapital.com

www.vietnamholding.com

ﬁnnCap

Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker 0500

Tel: +44 20 7220

William Marle / Giles Rolls

END

