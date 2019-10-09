Log in
VietNam Holding Limited

VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED

(VNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 03:00:00 am
191 GBp   --.--%
03:36aVIETNAM : Change of Administrator
PU
09/27VIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 26 September 2019
PU
09/23VIETNAM : Estimated Daily NAV - 23 September 2019
PU
News 
News

VietNam : Change of Administrator

10/09/2019

9/10/2019

Change of Administrator

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Change of Administrator

Released 17:19 07-Oct-2019

RNS Number : 0514P

VietNam Holding Limited

07 October 2019

For immediate release

VietNam Holding Limited

('VNH' or the 'Company')

CHANGE OF ADMINISTRATOR

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company") announces that following the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited has been appointed to provide company secretarial, compliance and administraon services, eﬀecve 7 October 2019. The Company's exisng contract with Carey Commercial Limited will expire on the same date.

Further to this change of administrator, the Company's new registered oﬃce address, eﬀecve 7 October 2019 is as follows:

9/10/2019

Change of Administrator - RNS - London Stock Exchange

De Catapan House

Grange Road

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 2QG

ENDS

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

MSCCKODDABDDFKK

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Change of Administrator - RNS

Disclaimer

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019
