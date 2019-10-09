VietNam : Change of Administrator

|
9/10/2019
|
Change of Administrator - RNS - London Stock Exchange
Regulatory Story
VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Change of Administrator
Released 17:19 07-Oct-2019
RNS Number : 0514P
VietNam Holding Limited
07 October 2019
For immediate release
VietNam Holding Limited
('VNH' or the 'Company')
CHANGE OF ADMINISTRATOR
VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company") announces that following the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, Sanne Group (Guernsey) Limited has been appointed to provide company secretarial, compliance and administraon services, eﬀecve 7 October 2019. The Company's exisng contract with Carey Commercial Limited will expire on the same date.
Further to this change of administrator, the Company's new registered oﬃce address, eﬀecve 7 October 2019 is as follows: