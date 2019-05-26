Vietnam : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Regulatory Story
VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Director/PDMR Shareholding
Released 14:27 24-May-2019
RNS Number : 1770A
VietNam Holding Limited
24 May 2019
|
For Immediate Release
|
24
|
May 2019
|
|
|
Vietnam Holding Limited
|
|
Directors/PDMR shareholding
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
|
|
associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Philip Scales
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification
|
Initial Notification
|
|
|
/Amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
|
|
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Vietnam Holding Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138006MNA9HTDYDJ975
|
|
|
|
|
-
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
the financial
|
|
|
|
|
|
instrument, type
|
|
|
|
|
|
of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification
|
ISIN: GG00BJQZ9H10
|
|
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
Purchase of shares
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£1.6834
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated
|
|
|
|
|
|
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
£1.6834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
23 May 2019
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
London Stock Exchange
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director/PDMR Shareholding - RNS
Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 03:53:07 UTC