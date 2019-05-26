Log in
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED

VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED

(VNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/24 11:35:11 am
172.5 GBp   --.--%
05/26VIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 24 May 2019
PU
05/26VIETNAM : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/22VIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 22 May 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vietnam : Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/26/2019 | 11:54pm EDT

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released 14:27 24-May-2019

RNS Number : 1770A

VietNam Holding Limited

24 May 2019

For Immediate Release

24

May 2019

Vietnam Holding Limited

Directors/PDMR shareholding

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Philip Scales

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification

Initial Notification

/Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Vietnam Holding Limited

b)

LEI

2138006MNA9HTDYDJ975

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of

Ordinary Shares

the financial

instrument, type

of instrument

Identification

ISIN: GG00BJQZ9H10

code

b)

Nature of the

Purchase of shares

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.6834

10,000

d)

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated

10,000

volume

- Price

£1.6834

e)

Date of the

23 May 2019

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange

transaction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

DSHXZLFLKEFLBBQ

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Director/PDMR Shareholding - RNS

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 03:53:07 UTC
