Vietnam : Estimated Daily NAV - 12 June 2019

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Estimated Daily Net Asset Value

Released 12:45 12-Jun-2019

RNS Number : 9935B

VietNam Holding Limited

12 June 2019

For immediate release

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company")

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value (NAV)

The Company announces that, at its close of business on 12 Jun 2019 its Estimated NAV was USD 140.2 million or USD 2.724 per share and GBP 110.1 million or GBP 2.138 per share (GBP/USD = 1.2739).

Change in position as at 12 Jun 2019

NAV per share growth (USD) VNAS growth (USD) Daily -0.51% -0.58% Calendar month-to-date 1.41% -0.52% Fiscal year-to-date -11.01% -6.94% Calendar year-to-date 0.04% 2.61% 5 year CAGR 7.57% 6.79%

Daily performance is calculated by reference to the previous day NAV/share and VNAS (Vietnam All Share Index). Calendar month-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS as at 31 May 2019. Fiscal year-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS at the previous financial end (29 Jun 2018). Calendar year-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS at the previous calendar year end (28 Dec 2018). 5 year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS as at 12 Jun 2014. VNAS is sourced from Bloomberg, which uses back-tested positions for VNAS for before 27 Jan 2014 as released by HoSE (Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange).

More information on the Company is available at www.vietnamholding.com