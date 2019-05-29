Log in
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED

(VNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/29 03:25:28 am
173.944 GBp   +0.55%
05:29aVIETNAM : Estimated Daily NAV - 28 May 2019
PU
05:29aVIETNAM : Estimated Daily NAV - 27 May 2019
PU
05/26VIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 24 May 2019
PU
Vietnam : Estimated Daily NAV - 28 May 2019

05/29/2019 | 05:29am EDT

29/5/2019

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Estimated Daily Net Asset Value

Released 11:10 28-May-2019

RNS Number : 3336A

VietNam Holding Limited

28 May 2019

For immediate release

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company")

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value (NAV)

The Company announces that, at its close of business on 28 May 2019 its Estimated NAV was USD 140.1 million or USD 2.708 per share and GBP 110.6 million or GBP 2.139 per share (GBP/USD = 1.2663).

Change in position as at 28 May 2019

NAV per share growth (USD)

VNAS growth (USD)

Daily

-0.26%

-0.46%

Calendar month-to-date

-0.44%

-1.31%

Fiscal year-to-date

-11.53%

-5.40%

Calendar year-to-date

-0.55%

4.31%

5 year CAGR

7.55%

7.11%

Daily performance is calculated by reference to the previous day NAV/share and VNAS (Vietnam All Share Index). Calendar month-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS as at 26 Apr 2019. Fiscal year-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS at the previous financial end (29 Jun 2018). Calendar year-to-date performance is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS at the previous calendar year end (28 Dec 2018). 5 year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is calculated by reference to NAV/share and VNAS as at 28 May 2014. VNAS is sourced from Bloomberg, which uses back-tested positions for VNAS for before 27 Jan 2014 as released by HoSE (Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange).

More information on the Company is available at www.vietnamholding.com

Craig Martin

craig@dynamcapital.comTel.: +84 28 38277 590

Dynam Capital Limited

The Estimated Daily NAV stated in this announcement is based on estimated valuations and accordingly the Company accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of the Estimated Daily NAV figure given, and neither is any responsibility implied. The actual month end NAV in any month may vary from the Estimated Daily NAV provided in the relevant month. Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on the Estimated Daily NAV and it has been provided for indicative purposes only.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Estimated Daily Net Asset Value - RNS

Disclaimer

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:28:03 UTC
