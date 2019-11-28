Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  VietNam Holding Limited    VNH   GG00BJQZ9H10

VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED

(VNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/28 11:35:07 am
183 GBp   -0.27%
Vietnam November trade surplus set to narrow sharply to $100 million - statistics office

11/28/2019 | 09:27pm EST
Woman rides a motorcycle as she passes containers at Hai Phong port

Vietnam is set to record a trade surplus of $100 million in November, almost wiping out the massive $1.86 billion surplus in October, government data released on Friday showed.

Exports in November are likely to rise 3.8% from a year earlier to $22.6 billion, while imports are expected to climb 4.5% to $22.5 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

For the first 11 months, exports are forecast to increase 7.8% from a year earlier to $241.42 billion, while imports are set to increase 7.4% to $232.31 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.11 billion, the GSO said.

The GSO's trade data is often subject to significant revisions in the following month.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

