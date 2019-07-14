Vietnam : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 12 July 2019

14/7/2019 Share Buy Back and Cancellation - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation

Released 17:30 12-Jul-2019

RNS Number : 4411F

VietNam Holding Limited

12 July 2019

VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancellaon

Share Buy Back and Cancellaon

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 12 July 2019, it purchased 59,700 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 182.364 pence per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Meeng the Company has repurchased and cancelled 3,262,204 Ordinary Shares.

Following the above purchase and cancellaon, VNH has 51,180,248 Ordinary Shares with vong rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside informaon which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulaon.