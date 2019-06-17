Vietnam : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 14 June 2019

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation

Released 17:30 14-Jun-2019

RNS Number : 3840C

VietNam Holding Limited

14 June 2019

For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancellaon

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 14 June 2019, it purchased 35,500 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 180 pence per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Meeng the Company has repurchased and cancelled 3,008,503 Ordinary Shares.

Following the above purchase and cancellaon, VNH has 51,433,949 Ordinary Shares with vong rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside informaon which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulaon.