Vietnam : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 22 May 2019

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Regulatory Story Go to market news section VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation Released 17:15 22-May-2019 RNS Number : 9040Z VietNam Holding Limited 22 May 2019 For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company') Share Buy Back and Cancellaon VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 22 May 2019, it purchased 167,999 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 168 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Meeng the Company has repurchased and cancelled 2,442,118 Ordinary Shares. Following the above purchase and cancellaon, VNH has 52,000,334 Ordinary Shares with vong rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares. This announcement contains inside informaon which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulaon. More informaon on the Company is available at www.vietnamholding.com Dynam Capital, Ltd. Craig Marn Tel.: +84 28 3827 7590 ﬁnnCap Limited Broker Trading: Johnny Hewitson Tel: +44 20 7220 0558 Sales: Mark Whield Tel: +44 20 3772 4697 Corporate Finance: William Marle / Giles Rolls / Tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Mahew Radley This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END POSUURNRKUAVUAR CLOSE London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply. ©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved Share Buy Back and Cancellation - RNS Attachments Original document

