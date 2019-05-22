Log in
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED

(VNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/22 11:35:00 am
172.5 GBp   --.--%
05/22VIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 22 May 2019
PU
05/20VIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 17 May 2019
PU
05/20VIETNAM : Holding(s) in Company
PU
News 
News

Vietnam : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 22 May 2019

05/22/2019

Regulatory Story

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Share Buy Back and Cancellation

Released 17:15 22-May-2019

RNS Number : 9040Z

VietNam Holding Limited

22 May 2019

For immediate release VietNam Holding Limited ('VNH' or the 'Company')

Share Buy Back and Cancellaon

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 22 May 2019, it purchased 167,999 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 168 pence per Ordinary Share.

All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled upon repurchase. In total, since the last Extraordinary General Meeng the Company has repurchased and cancelled 2,442,118 Ordinary Shares.

Following the above purchase and cancellaon, VNH has 52,000,334 Ordinary Shares with vong rights in issue and no shares held as Treasury Shares.

This announcement contains inside informaon which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulaon.

More informaon on the Company is available at

www.vietnamholding.com

Dynam Capital, Ltd.

Craig Marn

Tel.: +84 28 3827 7590

ﬁnnCap Limited

Broker

Trading:

Johnny Hewitson

Tel: +44 20 7220 0558

Sales:

Mark Whield

Tel: +44 20 3772 4697

Corporate Finance:

William Marle / Giles Rolls /

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Mahew Radley

END

Disclaimer

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
