Vietnam Holding Limited    VNH

VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED

(VNH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/12 11:39:14 am
182.364 GBp   -0.35%
11:35aVIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 12 July 2019
PU
11:35aVIETNAM : Estimated Daily NAV - 12 July 2019
PU
11:30aVIETNAM : VNH Investor Report - June 2019
PU
Vietnam : VNH Investor Report - June 2019

07/14/2019 | 11:30am EDT

Monthly Investor Report - RNS - London Stock Exchange

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Monthly Investor Report

Released 11:25 12-Jul-2019

RNS Number : 3940F

VietNam Holding Limited

12 July 2019

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company")

Monthly Investor Report

A report detailing the activities of the Company for the month June 2019 has been issued by Dynam Capital Limited, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been made available to shareholders on the Company's website and a summary of the report is included below.

Investor Report Summary

The Fund's NAV per share increased by 1.2% during June, outperforming the 0.8% decline in the VN All Share (VNAS) Index. Three of the top performing stocks were FPT (10.4% NAV, +3.7%), Mobile World (6.6% NAV, +8.3%) and Khang Dien House (6.6% NAV, +5.0%); three of the worst performers were Phu Nhuan Jewelry (9.6% NAV, -5.1%), Hoa Phat (4.9% NAV, -4.4%) and Vincom Retail (4.9% NAV, -2.4%).

The por}olio remains concentrated around 22 posions, but during the month we completed due diligence and signed an agreement to invest in an addional company in the logiscs space. The investment is subject to fulﬁllment of

certain condions precedent, and if met we expect to complete the investment in July, deploying some of the Fund's

cash balance (currently 6.3% NAV).

The macro posion remains broadly posive: 6.8% GDP growth, low inﬂaon, and a return of the Trade surplus. Realized FDI was strong with USD 9.1 bn recorded in June, an 8% y-o-y growth.

Vietnam and the EU signed a Free Trade Agreement, which is a vote of conﬁdence in the ability of Vietnam to be an acve and pragmac global trade player. The agreement slls needs to be raﬁed, which could take a further 12 months or so, but is a posive signal. US President Trump connued to rale the free trade model and on his way to the G20 turned a glance towards Vietnam with a tweeted warning against transshipping third-country (China) goods, as exporters seek to avoid tariﬀs. Some further acon may be expected.

Covered warrants were successfully launched in the market giving retail investors another way to make margin ﬁnanced bets on certain stocks. The listed warrants are cash seled, and so do not impact directly the foreign ownership levels (FOL) in the underlying securies. Overme, the ability to use derivaves to invest in blue-chips might allow ETFs and other investors the means to access well-known names without widening the FOL premium. Further innovaons and market reforms will be necessary to put Vietnam on the MSCI EM watchlist, which unl now remains elusive.

For more informaon please contact:

Dynam Capital Limited

Craig Marn

Tel: +84 28 3827 7590

info@dynamcapital.com|www.dynamcapital.com

www.vietnamholding.com

ﬁnnCap

Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

William Marle / Giles Rolls

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

Disclaimer

Vietnam Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
