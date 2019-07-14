Vietnam : VNH Investor Report - June 2019

14/7/2019 Monthly Investor Report - RNS - London Stock Exchange

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Monthly Investor Report

Released 11:25 12-Jul-2019

RNS Number : 3940F

VietNam Holding Limited

12 July 2019

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company")

Monthly Investor Report

A report detailing the acviŸes of the Company for the month June 2019 has been issued by Dynam Capital Limited, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been made available to shareholders on the Company's website at hp://www.vietnamholding.com/publicaons/investor-reportsand a summary of the report is included below.

Investor Report Summary

The Fund's NAV per share increased by 1.2% during June, outperforming the 0.8% decline in the VN All Share (VNAS) Index. Three of the top performing stocks were FPT (10.4% NAV, +3.7%), Mobile World (6.6% NAV, +8.3%) and Khang Dien House (6.6% NAV, +5.0%); three of the worst performers were Phu Nhuan Jewelry (9.6% NAV, -5.1%), Hoa Phat (4.9% NAV, -4.4%) and Vincom Retail (4.9% NAV, -2.4%).

The por}olio remains concentrated around 22 posions, but during the month we completed due diligence and signed an agreement to invest in an addional company in the logiscs space. The investment is subject to fulﬁllment of