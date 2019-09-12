Vietnam : VNH Investor Report RNS - August 2019

12/9/2019 Monthly Investor Report - RNS - London Stock Exchange

VietNam Holding Limited - VNH Monthly Investor Report

Released 07:15 12-Sep-2019

VietNam Holding Limited

12 September 2019

VietNam Holding Limited ("VNH" or the "Company")

Monthly Investor Report

A report detailing the acviŸes of the Company for the month August 2019 has been issued by Dynam Capital Limited, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been made available to shareholders on the Company's websiteand a summary of the report is included below.

Investor Report Summary

The Fund's NAV per share increased by 3.3% in August (+6.2% ﬁscal year-to-date), outperforming the Vietnam All Share Index which rose by 1% and the MSCI EM Index which fell by 5.1%. There were strong performances by the FOL (Foreign Ownership Limit) stocks we own, including FPT (11.5% NAV, +11.8%), Phu Nhuan Jewelry (10.2% NAV, +7.1%), Mobile World Group (7.9% NAV, +9.5%) and MB Bank (6.4% NAV, +4.1%). Detractors in the por}olio were Vincom Retail (4.7% NAV, -6.8%) and Thien Long Group (4.6% NAV, -5.8%).

Domesc Consumpon is a key theme for the Fund and PNJ and MWG at 18.1% of NAV form the majority of the Fund's exposure to this category. These two stocks have risen by 19% and 37% respec‰vely year-to-date on strong