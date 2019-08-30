Vietnam Manfng and Exp Prcsng Hldng : CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Limited

越南製造加工出口(控股)有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 422)

CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors of Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 1 September 2019, (i) Mr. Lin Chun Yu ("Mr. Lin"), due to work reallocation, will resign as the chief financial officer of the Company and the head of the finance department of various major subsidiaries of the Group, including Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing Company Limited ("VMEP") and Vietnam Casting Forge Precision Limited ("VCFP") but will remain as an executive director of the Company and the director of VMEP, the Company's subsidiary; and (ii) Mr. Yeh Shih Ming ("Mr. Yeh") will be appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company and the head of the finance department of various major subsidiaries of the Group, including VMEP and VCFP.

Mr. Yeh, aged 46, holds a bachelor's degree in banking and finance from Tamkang University in Taiwan and an executive master degree in business administration (EMBA) from Cheng Kung University in Taiwan. Prior to joining the Company, he had worked in Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd., the ultimate holding company of the Company for over ten years. Mr. Yeh has over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance.

Mr. Lin has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation from the position that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of the Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.