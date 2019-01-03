Log in
Vietnam Manfng and Exp Prcsng Hldng : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

01/03/2019 | 09:54am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Limited 越南製造加工出口(控股)有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 422)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcements (the "Announcements") of Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") dated 12 November 2018 and 3 December 2018, regarding the entering into of new agreements in relation to the Continuing Connected Transactions (except for the Technology Licence Agreement), and the proposing of Annual Caps for the transactions contemplated under each of the Continuing Connected Transactions (including transactions under the Technology Licence Agreement) for the three years ending on 31 December 2021. Unless otherwise expressly defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As set out in the Announcements, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things, (i) further details of the transactions under the Master Purchase Agreement, Distributorship Agreement and Technology Licence Agreement and the related Annual Caps; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee; (iii) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser; and (iv) other information as required under the Listing Rules together with the notice of the EGM was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 3 January 2019. As additional time is required to finalise the information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 18 January 2019.

By order of the Board of

Vietnam Manufacturing and Export

Processing (Holdings) Limited

Liu Wu Hsiung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprised four executive directors, namely Mr. Liu Wu Hsiung, Mr. Lin Chih Ming, Mr. Lin Chun Yu and Mr. Chiang Chin Yung, two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chiu Ying Feng and Ms. Wu Li Chu and three independent non-executive directors, namely Ms. Lin Ching Ching, Mr. Shen Hwa Rong and Ms. Wu Kwei Mei.

Disclaimer

VMEPH - Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing Holdings Limited published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 08:53:01 UTC
