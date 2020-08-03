Vietnam Manufacturing and Export Processing : MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON (1) PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF VIETNAM MANUFACTURING AND EXPORT PROCESSING (HOLDINGS) LIMITED BY SY INTERNATIONAL LTD. BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER SECTION 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS AND (2) PROPOSED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING

The Executive has granted its consent to extend the latest time for the despatch of the Scheme Document to 14 August 2020. As at the date of this joint announcement, the Company and the Offeror are still in the course of finalising the information to be included in the Scheme Document. Save as disclosed in the Joint Announcements, no other Scheme conditions have been fulfilled or waived.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company and/or the Offeror in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be) on the status and progress in connection with the Proposal, the Scheme and the despatch of the Scheme Document as and when appropriate.

WARNING: Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the implementation of the Proposal is subject to the Scheme Conditions being fulfilled or waived, as applicable, and thus the Proposal may or may not be implemented and the Scheme may or may not become effective. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

Vietnam Manufacturing and Export

Processing (Holdings) Limited

Liu Wu Hsiung

Hong Kong, 3 August 2020