View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) Receives First Royalty Payment from IP Video Corporation in Accordance to their Worldwide Licensing Agreement for their ViewScan Weapons Detection System (CWD).

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (OTC: VSYM) today announced they received their first Royalty checks from IPVideo Corporation (IP Video) from the distribution and sales of their state of the art ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection System.



IPVideo Corp. is an established Long Island, New York Company that provides security systems to governments, schools and many other venues and has been devoted to the manufacture and distribution of View Scan and related products and technologies. Their vaping and THC detection capabilities are gaining global attention and being used by school districts across the country to combat the youth vaping epidemic. For more information about IP Video and View Scan visit, https://ipvideocorp.com/viewscan/

“This agreement has provided View Systems with a much-expanded avenue for distribution, funding for manufacturing and ability to satisfy current demand.” states John Campo, new Chairman of the Board of View Systems, Inc. “The synergies of IPVideo’s national business with schools, police and government agencies have provided an expansion of distribution channels that we were not able reach previously.”

“We have been providing school safety solutions since 1996 and had been looking for a non-invasive metal detection system to meet the needs of school districts clamoring for a solution to the increase in school shootings.” states David Antar, President of IPVideo Corp. “View Systems was the perfect match for us as it is proven to be safe, non-invasive, approved by the Department of Homeland Security and utilized in schools for the past decade. This solution adds to our mission of making the world a smarter and safer place.”

Recent industry reports of “Archway” or “Pass Through” Weapons Detection Systems estimate a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Greater growth is expected in Asia and the Middle East where ViewScan has an established presence. Growth is also expected in Latin America where View Systems is establishing a manufacturing facility in Barranquilla, Colombia to supply an enhanced ViewScan product for delivery to the Middle East and other parts of the World.

For further information on the exclusive licensing deal with View Systems Inc., visit www.viewsytems.com and IPVideo Corporation, visit www.ipvideocorp.com

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. (www.viewsystems.com) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

About IPVideo Corporation

An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP-based video technology.

Today, the company’s systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. A commitment to an open-standards philosophy and delivering best-in-class performance and value underlies all offerings―from physical security solutions that bridge to the Internet of Things, to purpose-built HD audio/video recording solutions for education, law enforcement, healthcare and beyond. The company’s worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit www.ipvideocorp.com .

