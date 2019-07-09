View Systems Inc. Announces M.O.U. to Acquire Colombian Medical Marijuana Pioneer Sannabis S.A.S.

Barranquilla, Colombia, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- View Systems, Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) (OTC: VSYM), a fully reporting company, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding for the acquisition of Sannabis S.A.S (Sannabis) in the Republic of Colombia. Sannabis, www.sannabis.co , has been producing non-smoked Cannabis Sativa hemp products in Colombia since 2012. They are adapting their catalog of products to continue servicing customers in Colombia as well as international markets. Sannabis products have been well accepted in Colombia with positive results, visit their website for testimonials.

Sannabis is co-owned by New Colombia Resources, Inc. (NCR), a DE corporation, and their Colombian partner, Juan Paolo Guzman. In May 2016, the Government of Colombia passed a law legalizing and regulating medical marijuana. President Santos signed a Presidential decree legalizing medical marijuana; Sannabis assisted the Santos administration in the development of the law.

In August of 2017, regulations went into effect for the medical marijuana industry. Sannabis has obtained medical marijuana licenses for seed propagation, cultivation, transformation, and export. Sannabis has decided to tap into the capital markets to build out their seed bank, greenhouses, and a state of the art certified extraction facility. Sannabis will immediately begin making products for the Colombian markets with their existing Health Registration.

Colombia has the most ideal cannabis growing conditions and will become the top high quality, low cost producer. Since 2014, Sannabis has operated in the Cauca Department of Colombia, known for the most sought after medicinal cannabis strains in the World.

As a result of the acquisition, John Campo, President of New Colombia Resources, Inc., will become President and Chairman of View Systems, Inc. Mr. Gunther Than will remain as a Director on the Board and continue to manage the ViewScan security product. The current Chairman, Dr. Martin Maassen will be stepping down. All ViewScan activity will continue development through an operating subsidiary, View Systems International. View Systems anticipates trading on a higher exchange once conditions are met. View Systems, Inc. plans a name and symbol change.

Juan Paulo Guzman will become a Director on the BoD. Mr. Guzman was a visionary of the medical marijuana legalization and social acceptance movement since 1998 when he grew Colombia’s first clandestine hemp fields through Sannabis’ sister foundation Asociacion Comunitaria Taller Libre. Juan Pablo as he is known, is a well respected medical marijuana advocate and producer in Colombia.

“We’re very pleased to develop View Systems/Sannabis into a formidable player in the CBD and medical marijuana industry,” stated John Campo, new president of View System Inc. “We also look forward to rolling out the new enhanced View Scan II while taking advantage of Colombia’s lower operating costs to supply the growing need for concealed weapons detection all around the World,” continued Mr. Campo.

About View Systems Inc.: View Systems Inc. is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product, used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, as well as government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events and sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems’ ViewScan is installed at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Washington, DC headquarters, IRS buildings, major school systems, as well as correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by DHS, ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf



About New Colombia Resources, Inc.:

New Colombia Resources Inc. (NCR) was previously a publicly traded company under the symbol NEWC. NCR’s shares in View Systems, Inc. will be an asset of NCR. In addition to medical marijuana, NCR, has significant interest in high quality metallurgical coal properties that are expected to be in production soon. Inquiries about NCR should be directed to +1-410-236-8200 or jcampo@newcolombiaresources.com.

Contact: View Systems, Inc./Sannabis John Campo, President +1-410-236-8200 USA (WhatsApp) +57-318-657-0918 Colombia jcampo@newcolombiaresources.com