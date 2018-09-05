Log in
View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) Financial Reports Show Excellent Results and Profit for the Second Quarter Resulting in Over a $1,000,000 Gain

09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Philadelphia, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) (“the Company”) today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Financials which show excellent results.  View Systems has reduced its liabilities by over $900,000 which resulted in a gain of over $1,000,000 because of the renegotiation of debt.  This stronger financial position will allow View Systems to negotiate better terms when dealing with funders and financial institutions to move the company forward to take advantage of the increased demand for their View Scan line of products.

“View Systems is resurging its efforts to fill the demand of its weapons detection flagship product, the View Scan,” states Dr. Martin Maassen, View’s current Chairman of the Board. “The company is working closely with IPVideo Corporation, to manufacture and distribute the View Scan product and technologies both domestically and internationally.”

Our relationship with IPVideo will increase manufacturing capacity to supply the hundreds of events, school districts, correctional facilities, court houses, banks, office buildings and government agencies.  Event centers and school districts in the country are requesting increased security budgets from their state legislatures.  View Systems in conjunction with IPVideo is poised to capture this increase of expenditure. IPVideo chose to partner with View Systems due to the reliability and track record of their products.  As the Company ramps up production they will work closely with IPVideo’s staff to effectively market View Scan as the go to product for management under pressure to increase the security of people and buildings under their responsibility.

About IPVideo Corporation

An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique, innovative solutions that harness the power of IP-based video technology. Today, the company’s systems are trusted by Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and municipalities, utilities, healthcare facilities, school districts and leading universities to mitigate risk while protecting people and properties. The company’s worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit www.ipvideocorp.com.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

PR Contact:

Gunther Than

CEO

View Systems, Inc.

410-242-8439

GThan@viewsystems.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
