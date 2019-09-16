Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VIEWRAY    VRAY

VIEWRAY

(VRAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) and Encourages ViewRay Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of all investors that purchased ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) securities between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019 (“the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 8, 2019, after the close of trading, ViewRay disclosed operational issues and slashed its previously issued full fiscal year 2019 financial guidance.

On this news, the price of ViewRay common stock price declined by more than 50%, or $3.64 per share, to close down at $3.10 per share on August 9, 2019.

The complaint, filed on September 13, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued materially false and misleading statements that failed to disclose adverse facts concerning the company’s business, operations and financial results. Specifically: (a) that demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) that the company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased ViewRay securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the ViewRay lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/vray. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIEWRAY
10:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCE : VRAY) and Encourages ViewRay Investors to..
BU
04:33pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vi..
BU
04:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ViewRay, Inc...
BU
02:12pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ViewRay, ..
BU
11:27aFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
11:23aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vi..
BU
07:31aVIEWRAY : Penn State Health Enters into Master Purchase Agreement with ViewRay f..
PR
09/13VRAY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOU : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/13ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against ViewRay, Inc.
BU
09/12VIEWRAY : Announces Collaboration with Stanford Health Care
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 87,9 M
EBIT 2019 -105 M
Net income 2019 -118 M
Finance 2019 52,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,05x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,19x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 366 M
Chart VIEWRAY
Duration : Period :
VIEWRAY Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIEWRAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,80  $
Last Close Price 3,72  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 82,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott William Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Jeffrey Moore Chairman
Shahriar Matin Chief Operating Officer
Ajay Bansal CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James F. Dempsey Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIEWRAY-38.72%375
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC33.00%119 202
DANAHER CORPORATION36.75%101 163
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.25%60 303
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.31%58 240
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.30%45 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group