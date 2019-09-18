Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ViewRay, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired ViewRay, Inc. (“ViewRay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRAY) common stock between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). ViewRay investors have until November 12, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ViewRay reported a net loss of $30.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for second quarter 2019 and that backlog declined to $219.3 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $3.64, or 54%, to close at $3.10 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (2) that the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (3) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

