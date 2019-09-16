Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VIEWRAY    VRAY

VIEWRAY

(VRAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ViewRay, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ViewRay, Inc. (“ViewRay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRAY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, ViewRay reported a net loss of $30.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for second quarter 2019 and that backlog declined to $219.3 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $3.64, or 54%, to close at $3.10 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ViewRay securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIEWRAY
02:12pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ViewRay, ..
BU
11:27aFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
11:23aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vi..
BU
07:31aVIEWRAY : Penn State Health Enters into Master Purchase Agreement with ViewRay f..
PR
09/13VRAY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOU : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
09/13ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against ViewRay, Inc.
BU
09/12VIEWRAY : Announces Collaboration with Stanford Health Care
PR
09/04VIEWRAY (VRAY) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ViewRay, Inc.;..
PR
08/15VIEWRAY : reg; to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/08VIEWRAY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 87,9 M
EBIT 2019 -105 M
Net income 2019 -118 M
Finance 2019 52,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,13x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,29x
EV / Sales2019 3,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,35x
Capitalization 375 M
Chart VIEWRAY
Duration : Period :
VIEWRAY Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIEWRAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,80  $
Last Close Price 3,81  $
Spread / Highest target 136%
Spread / Average Target 78,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott William Drake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Jeffrey Moore Chairman
Shahriar Matin Chief Operating Officer
Ajay Bansal CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James F. Dempsey Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIEWRAY-37.23%375
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC33.00%119 202
DANAHER CORPORATION36.75%101 163
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.25%60 303
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.31%58 240
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION43.30%45 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group