Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against ViewRay, Inc.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/viewray/) today announced that a class action has been commenced on behalf of purchasers of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) common stock during the period between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Northern District of Ohio and is captioned Corwin v. ViewRay, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-2115.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased ViewRay common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Mary K. Blasy of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at mblasy@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/viewray/.

The complaint charges ViewRay and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ViewRay designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems sold in the United States and internationally in-house and through distributors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants issued materially false and misleading statements that failed to disclose adverse facts concerning the Company’s business, operations and financial results. Specifically: (a) that demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) that the Company’s reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about ViewRay’s business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 8, 2019, after the close of trading, ViewRay disclosed operational issues and slashed its previously issued full fiscal year 2019 financial guidance.

In response to this news, the price of ViewRay common stock price declined by more than 50%, or $3.64 per share, to close down at $3.10 per share on August 9, 2019, on unusually high trading volume of more than 26.6 million shares trading, or nearly 16x the average volume over the preceding ten trading days.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of ViewRay common stock during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For six consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005513/en/