VIEWRAY

(VRAY)
VRAY SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ViewRay, Inc. - VRAY

09/13/2019 | 11:14pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 12, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ViewRay, Inc. (NasdaqGS: VRAY), if they purchased the Company’s shares between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of ViewRay and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-vray/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 12, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

ViewRay and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, post-market, ViewRay disclosed disappointing 2Q2019 results including a net loss of $30.8 million, declining levels of orders and backlog and other operational issues and also announced significant cuts to full fiscal year 2019 guidance.

On this news, the price of ViewRay’s shares plummeted by more than 50% on unusually high trading volume.

The case is Corwin v. ViewRay, Inc., 19-cv-2115.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


