ViewRay (VRAY) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ViewRay, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against ViewRay, Inc. ("ViewRay") (NASDAQ: VRAY) for violations of federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2019, ViewRay announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported a loss of $0.34 per share while analysts were expecting a per share loss of $0.22.

Then, on August 8, 2019, ViewRay announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. ViewRay reported a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus analyst estimates of a loss of $0.23. Following this news, ViewRay stock dropped 54% on August 9, 2019.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its businesses, operations, and prospects.

