Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  VIEWRAY    VRAY

VIEWRAY

(VRAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ViewRay (VRAY) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ViewRay, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against ViewRay, Inc. ("ViewRay") (NASDAQ: VRAY) for violations of federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2019, ViewRay announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.  The Company reported a loss of $0.34 per share while analysts were expecting a per share loss of $0.22.

Then, on August 8, 2019, ViewRay announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. ViewRay reported a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus analyst estimates of a loss of $0.23. Following this news, ViewRay stock dropped 54% on August 9, 2019.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its businesses, operations, and prospects.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-vray-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-viewray-inc-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300912090.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIEWRAY
07:37pVIEWRAY (VRAY) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ViewRay, Inc.;..
PR
08/15VIEWRAY : reg; to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/08VIEWRAY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08VIEWRAY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/08VIEWRAY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
08/08VIEWRAY : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/18VIEWRAY : Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Financial..
PR
07/16VIEWRAY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
06/14VIEWRAY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22VIEWRAY : World's First MRIdian Center Treats 1,000th Patient with MRI-Guided Ra..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group