ViewRay : Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital Begins Patient Treatments with ViewRay's MRIdian Linac

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital (KMUH) in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan has begun patient treatments with the MRIdian® MR-Guided Radiation Therapy System, a cutting-edge device that delivers personalized cancer care by combining the latest innovations in precision radiation delivery with ground-breaking MR-guidance. The first two patients treated at KMUH on MRIdian were provided care for prostate cancer and tumor lesions in the left lung. Both treatments took advantage of MRIdian's automated beam-gating technology, protecting surrounding organs at risk.

The MRIdian system utilizes on-table soft-tissue imaging to allow clinicians to visualize cancer tumors with diagnostic-quality anatomical detail that is unavailable with conventional image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) technologies. The system combines real-time imaging with the ability to adapt the treatment as needed, based on daily changes in tumor shape, size or position, for greater accuracy. The device also provides automated beam-gating, which stops the delivery of radiation when the tumor moves outside of the target area or when healthy tissue moves into the target range. Together, these features help protect healthy tissue and critical organs, while precisely targeting the tumor with a high dose of radiation. MRIdian provides a compelling level of personalization, precision and accuracy.

"I am moved by the professionals from all over the world who gathered at KMUH to complete the installation of our MRIdian system during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Chun-Ming Huang, who is a physician in the radiation oncology department at the hospital. "How exciting it is to finally see everything that could not be seen in the past and to treat our patients with online, real-time adaptive radiotherapy."

"We're pleased to have KUMH join the growing list of hospitals to offer the benefits of MRIdian to their patients," said Paul Ziegler, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewRay. "As hospitals explore ways to deliver effective cancer treatments while also minimizing patient visits during these challenging times, MRIdian's ability to deliver radiation therapy in fewer treatment sessions becomes even more valuable."

The MRIdian at Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital is the first in Taiwan and the fifth in Asia. Currently, 38 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts, and presentations. The number of patients treated on MRIdian is nearly 10,000. For a list of treatment centers, please visit https://viewray.com/mridian-locator.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose-built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades, and installations, ViewRay's anticipated future operating and financial performance, and ViewRay's conference calls to discuss its quarterly results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, length, and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations and our global supply chains, the results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaohsiung-medical-university-chung-ho-memorial-hospital-begins-patient-treatments-with-viewrays-mridian-linac-301106295.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.